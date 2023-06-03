A driver with the Don’t Break a Leg (Again) team is hit with water balloons and water guns after rising through the foam pit during the Boulder Dash big wheel race on Saturday in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular photos, Tulsa World
A driver for the Yellow Bellies crashes while being hit with water balloons in a race against the Overkill team during Boulder Dash on Saturday.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
The FC Tulsa team and the Chaos team drivers collide in the foam on Saturday.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Mike Van Leer, left, of the Safety Briefs and Eric Hill of the Bald Eagles are hit with water balloons during the Boulder Dash big wheel race on Saturday. Both teams came to the event with Eagle Ops, a non-profit for veterans to engage in social activities.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Nathan Gibson of the Aquaholics team races past spectators showing water balloons during the Boulder Dash big wheel race on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
A driver with the LMPM team crashes while bing hit with water balloons after a jump on the course during the Boulder Dash big wheel race on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
The crowd reacts as a driver with The Cowboy team crashes after drifting through a corner during the Boulder Dash big wheel race on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
The Cross Timbers Marina Aquaholics team from left Levi Brown, Russell Fowler and Nathan Gibson wait for their turn to race during the Boulder Dash big wheel race on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
John Erickson of the Bug Bros team looks up to his teammates before they push him off the starting line during the Boulder Dash big wheel race on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Tulsa.
