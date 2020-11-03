Both state questions get failing marks by Oklahoma voters

“I think there are a lot of good ideas on both sides of this equation which can be advanced without jeopardizing public safety,” he said.

“Oklahomans need to sit down and seriously vet how we want to define what is a violent crime, how we are going to segregate that population to protect our communities and also figure out how we’re going to address the many individuals who are caught up in a cycle of addiction that is a considerable drain on all of our resources.”

Proponent Kris Steele, a former Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives and executive director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, attributed Tuesday’s defeat of SQ 805 to “misinformation spread by those who are interested in protecting the status quo.”

“There is nobody who supports State Question 805 who wants to give a free pass to anybody who wants to commit an act of violence, including domestic violence,” Steele said.

“The people who live in our state are not worse than the people who live in any other state in America. I hope we have been able to foster a conversation that deepens the level of understanding for the need to safely reduce our overcrowded prisons and strengthen families.”