Both state questions get failing marks by Oklahoma voters

Oklahomans overwhelmingly said “no” to both state questions on Tuesday’s ballot.
About 60 percent of voters voted against a proposed criminal justice reform aimed at reducing Oklahoma’s incarceration rates, as well as a move by legislators to use some of the state’s settlement from big tobacco for Medicaid expenses.
State Question 805, which made it onto the ballot by initiative petition, would have prevented judges from imposing greater prison sentences for people convicted of new, nonviolent crimes based on past, non-violent felony convictions.
But opponents said it wasn’t “responsible” criminal justice reform to reduce penalties for career criminals and their campaign focused on examples such as domestic abusers and child traffickers.
“This is truly a victory for victims and survivors,” said District Attorneys Council President Angela Marsee.
Tricia Everest, chairwoman of Oklahomans United Against 805, said SQ 805 was not right for Oklahoma, but it was clear from her work that “Oklahomans, for the most part, are ready for responsible reform.”
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said he encourages supporters of SQ 805 to come to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Reentry, Supervision, Treatment and Opportunity Reform, or RESTORE, Task Force and the Criminal Justice Reclassification Coordination Council.
“I think there are a lot of good ideas on both sides of this equation which can be advanced without jeopardizing public safety,” he said.
“Oklahomans need to sit down and seriously vet how we want to define what is a violent crime, how we are going to segregate that population to protect our communities and also figure out how we’re going to address the many individuals who are caught up in a cycle of addiction that is a considerable drain on all of our resources.”
Proponent Kris Steele, a former Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives and executive director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, attributed Tuesday’s defeat of SQ 805 to “misinformation spread by those who are interested in protecting the status quo.”
“There is nobody who supports State Question 805 who wants to give a free pass to anybody who wants to commit an act of violence, including domestic violence,” Steele said.
“The people who live in our state are not worse than the people who live in any other state in America. I hope we have been able to foster a conversation that deepens the level of understanding for the need to safely reduce our overcrowded prisons and strengthen families.”
SQ 814, a legislative referendum, would have redistributed funds the state receives from a 1998 multistate legal settlement with tobacco companies.
Since the passage of State Question 692 in the year 2000, Oklahoma has put 75% of the funds in the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, or TSET, with the interest earnings used to fund tobacco cessation and other health programs. The endowment currently has more than $1.3 billion. The remainder has gone to legislative appropriations.
But SQ 814 would have reduced TSET’s share to 25% and dedicated the remainder to pay for recently approved Medicaid expansion.
State Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, who wrote the legislation to get SQ 814 on the ballot, said she was disappointed because the costs of recently approved Medicaid expansion will not be covered by the federal government.
“I think we kind of got caught up in the defeat of State Question 805,” David said Tuesday evening. “It’s regrettable that we could not use some of the new money coming into the state to pay for true healthcare.”
Gallery: Voters line up on Election Day in Tulsa
Election Day
Election Day
Election Day
ELECTION
ELECTION
ELECTION
ELECTION
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
votingtuesdayunion.jpeg
votingtuesdayhardesty.jpeg
Line at polling place - Christian Chapel
Voting
Election Candlelight
Voting
Election Candlelight
Election Candlelight
Election Candlelight
Election Candlelight
Election Candlelight
Election Candlelight
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Tulsa votes
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Featured video
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.