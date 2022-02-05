Boone bros. combine for 22 points, Cowboys top OU 64-55 in Stillwater

STILLWATER — Kalib and Keylan Boone combined for 22 points Saturday afternoon, enough to power Oklahoma State past Oklahoma, 64-55, at Gallagher-Iba Arena in the 101st playing of the Bedlam rivalry.

The Cowboys' (11-11, 4-6 Big 12) victory snaps a four-game skid and extends OSU’s win streak over the Sooners to four in a row. OU (13-10, 3-7) has now dropped seven of its last games.

Tanner Groves and Elijah Harkless combined for 38 points. But OU shooters went cold after a hot start. The Sooners shot 37.7% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range. After Groves (23) and Harkless (15), OU got 17 points from the rest of its rotation.

Keylan finished with 10 points and shot the Cowboys to a one-point halftime lead. The second half belonged to Kalib, when the junior forward poured in all 12 of his points to go with five rebounds in his best scoring performance since Dec. 13.

Moussa Cisse scored 12 points. Isaac Likekele went scoreless (0-for-4 FG) but dished six assists to go with his seven rebounds.

The Cowboys travel to TCU Tuesday. OU returns home to host No. 14 Texas Tech Wednesday.