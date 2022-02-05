Boone bros. combine for 22 points, Cowboys top OU 64-55 in Stillwater

STILLWATER — Kalib and Keylan Boone combined for 22 points Saturday afternoon, enough to power Oklahoma State past Oklahoma, 64-55, at Gallagher-Iba Arena in the 101st playing of the Bedlam rivalry.
The Cowboys' (11-11, 4-6 Big 12) victory snaps a four-game skid and extends OSU’s win streak over the Sooners to four in a row. OU (13-10, 3-7) has now dropped seven of its last games.
Tanner Groves and Elijah Harkless combined for 38 points. But OU shooters went cold after a hot start. The Sooners shot 37.7% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range. After Groves (23) and Harkless (15), OU got 17 points from the rest of its rotation.
Keylan finished with 10 points and shot the Cowboys to a one-point halftime lead. The second half belonged to Kalib, when the junior forward poured in all 12 of his points to go with five rebounds in his best scoring performance since Dec. 13.
Moussa Cisse scored 12 points. Isaac Likekele went scoreless (0-for-4 FG) but dished six assists to go with his seven rebounds.
The Cowboys travel to TCU Tuesday. OU returns home to host No. 14 Texas Tech Wednesday.
The Sooners opened 4-of-6 from 3-point range led by Groves’ touch. He knocked down his first two attempts from deep and tallied 13 first half points, combining with Elijah Harkless for all but four of OU’s 28 points before halftime.
The visitors led for 14:33 of the opening period and by as many as seven, but the Cowboys claimed their 29-28 halftime lead with a 10-5 run in the closing minutes, powered by Keylan. OSU’s junior wing scored eight points off the bench over the final 4:15, sinking his second 3-pointer to thrust OSU ahead in the final minute.
The Cowboys missed their first four field goal attempts of the second half, then rattled off a 13-2 run and led 42-34 with 11:19 remaining on Kalib Boone’s finish at the rim. Bryce Williams, in his first action since Jan. 19 (ankle), sank his first and only field goal six minutes later and Rondel Walker’s corner 3-pointer put OSU ahead 54-44 with 3:32 to go.
The Sooners never got closer than six points after Walker’s 3-pointer and missed all but three of their final 10 field goal attempts.