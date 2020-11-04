Boomtown Award nominee found new home, community through Tulsa Remote

When Obum Ukabam applied to be among the first participants in Tulsa Remote, the incentive program designed to bring people from around the country to this city, he didn’t want to come here simply to work.
Ukabam wanted to come to Tulsa in order to live.
“When I was first interviewed about coming to Tulsa, I said I wanted to come here to do three things,” Ukabam said. “I wanted to help the community. I wanted to work with kids. And I wanted to get involved with theater.
“These were all things I had done in the past when I was living in California,” he said. “But it very quickly got to the point where I just didn’t have the time or the money to do all the things that were important to me to do.”
In 2019, Ukabam and his wife moved from California, where they had lived for a decade, when he was accepted for the Tulsa Remote program. And in the short time he has called Tulsa home, Ukabam has been able to fulfill each of his goals.
He has served in Leadership Tulsa’s New Voices Board Internship Program, worked with nonprofit organizations including Met Cares Foundation and 100 Black Men, and hosted a virtual town hall called “Running While Black” in response to the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.
Ukabam is head of admissions and marketing manager for the Holberton School in Tulsa, as well as development manager for the Tulsa Debate League, two organizations that allow him to help young people discover and hone their talents.
And he’s worked as a writer, director and producer with several local theater companies, most recently Theatre Tulsa and its original production, “Tell Me a Story,” which opens this weekend at ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center.
All these activities have earned Ukabam a nomination for the 2020 Boomtown Awards, presented by Tulsa Young Professionals (TYPros). The awards, which will be presented during a virtual ceremony Nov. 6, were created to honor individuals and organizations whose work speaks to the TYPros’ mission to attract and retain young, creative talent in Tulsa, while also developing the next generation of leaders and enhancing Tulsa’s sense of place.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” Ukabam said. “But it also tells me that coming to Tulsa was the right decision, because people are seeing the work I’m doing for these causes and organizations is having an impact.”
Ukabam is one of three people nominated for the individual Boomtown Award, including Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, who has been instrumental in guiding the city through the COVID-19 crisis; and Ryan Howell, festival planner for River Parks, who organized “The Great Tulsa Howl and Holler,” a citywide event that brought Tulsans to their yards and streets to make noise for the city’s front line workers.
Nominees for the Business Boomtown Awards are Fulton Street Books and Coffee, the independent bookstore dedicated to literature by and about people of color and other marginalized communities; Flash Flood Print Studios, which has provided its services for a number of community initiatives; and The People’s Perspective, which provides comprehensive and customizable human resources solutions for local organizations.
The organization Boomtown Award nominees are FC Tulsa, the city’s professional soccer team; Tulsa Responds, which has provided an array of services for people during the pandemic; and The Mine Tulsa, which trains young professionals in consulting and entrepreneurial leadership and empowers them to launch social ventures.
Ukabam said he doesn’t have any expectation of winning, but he is pleased with the nomination for an award that is all about making an impact for the better on this city.
“Some places where I’ve lived, there is a real competitive attitude — if you’re doing something similar to someone else, they won’t do anything to help you,” he said. “But something I found not long after we moved here is that kind of attitude isn’t here in Tulsa. People here are not only willing to talk with you, but willing to help set you on the right path to achieve your goals.”

