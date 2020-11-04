Boomtown Award nominee found new home, community through Tulsa Remote

When Obum Ukabam applied to be among the first participants in Tulsa Remote, the incentive program designed to bring people from around the country to this city, he didn’t want to come here simply to work.

Ukabam wanted to come to Tulsa in order to live.

“When I was first interviewed about coming to Tulsa, I said I wanted to come here to do three things,” Ukabam said. “I wanted to help the community. I wanted to work with kids. And I wanted to get involved with theater.

“These were all things I had done in the past when I was living in California,” he said. “But it very quickly got to the point where I just didn’t have the time or the money to do all the things that were important to me to do.”

In 2019, Ukabam and his wife moved from California, where they had lived for a decade, when he was accepted for the Tulsa Remote program. And in the short time he has called Tulsa home, Ukabam has been able to fulfill each of his goals.

He has served in Leadership Tulsa’s New Voices Board Internship Program, worked with nonprofit organizations including Met Cares Foundation and 100 Black Men, and hosted a virtual town hall called “Running While Black” in response to the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.