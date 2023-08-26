Tulsa Public Schools and the Tulsa Police Department confirmed a gun incident near the end of Booker T. Washington High School’s football season opener Friday night.

According to TPD, a Hispanic teenage male wearing an oversized white shirt and baggy khaki pants brandished a tan pistol in front of a crowd of students during the game at S.E. Williams Stadium. That in turn caused a brief stampede as attendees attempted to get away.

As attendees were running from the gun, the suspect fled on foot and climbed the fence into the nearby Towne Square Apartment complex. During the chase, the suspect dropped the pistol and it was recovered by police.

No injuries were reported and as per TPS, the episode is still under investigation.

