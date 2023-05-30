Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Representatives from Tulsa’s local bookstores and community organizations are speaking out about the need for inclusive spaces, including on bookshelves.

As part of a Wednesday afternoon panel at the University of Tulsa’s Switchyard Festival, Fulton Street Books owner Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, Jeff Martin with Booksmart Tulsa and Michelle Simmons, a volunteer librarian at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, laid out their concerns about an increase in book banning attempts both nationally and at the local level.

“It is very much a straw man argument,” Simmons said. “It sounds really good to combat pornography in schools without really understanding the reasoning behind sex education or those sorts of things.”

Nationwide, the American Libraries Association recorded 1,269 demands to remove books from shelves in 2022, with 90% seeking to remove multiple titles simultaneously and 40% seeking to pull 100 titles or more. By comparison, 729 documented challenges were filed in 2021.

Among those 1,269 challenges were 15 in Oklahoma targeting 88 titles, including an unsuccessful effort from a parent to remove “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” and “13 Reasons Why” from the shelves of Bixby Public Schools.

Additionally, a measure was filed for the 2023 legislative session by state Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, which would have restricted access to materials in public and school libraries. Although Senate Bill 397 passed the Senate in March, it did not make out of a conference committee before the regular session ended Friday.

“When we talk about book bans, they are a direct backlash to the progress we thought we had made in this country,” Asamoa-Caesar said. “Book bans are the largest form of censorship right now and by far, the voices they are censoring are Black, brown and queer. I believe that some of the folks in politics are using this as a way to silence, further marginalize and erode the progress that this country has made in recent years.”

As part of his introductory remarks, panel moderator and TU English professor Sean Latham noted that more people and organizations were invited to participate in the session but declined, with several citing concerns that they would face financial retribution.

“Even the implicit bans are creating a culture of fear,” Latham said.

Operating in partnership with the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival and incorporating the World of Bob Dylan, the Switchyard Festival features 14 bands and dozens of presenters, focusing on censorship efforts, banned books and aspects of history that have been sometimes omitted from public conversations, such as the Tulsa Race Massacre.

“This isn’t about ‘We’re funky, offbeat Tulsa doing our thing,’” Provost George Justice said. “This is about us putting debate about cultural matters of the highest importance at the center of conversation in our community. This isn’t us thumbing our nose at people who have been objecting to books. It’s how do we bring those most important debates in our culture today right here to Tulsa, sponsored by the university.”

The Switchyard Festival runs through Sunday at Cain’s Ballroom, Hyatt Regency Hotel and Greenwood Cultural Center with Art Spiegelman and Maia Kobabe among its keynote speakers.

A cartoonist, author and comics advocate, Spiegelman is the author of “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust that depicts Jews as anthropomorphized mice and Nazis as cats. The title was banned by a Tennessee school board in 2022 on the grounds that it contained nudity and profanity.

Scheduled to speak Wednesday at 7 p.m., Kobabe is the author of “Gender Queer,” a memoir in graphic novel form. The most challenged book nationwide in 2022 as per the ALA, the title has drawn criticism and complaints of being pornographic, including from State Superintendent Ryan Walters. As per the ALA, the book was challenged 151 times nationwide in 2022 alone.

