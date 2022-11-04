Bond increased for man prosecutors say posed as retired doctor to abuse vulnerable

A south Tulsa man accused of posing as a retired doctor to gain access to vulnerable individuals is back in jail after prosecutors successfully argued for the revocation of his bond.

David Menna, soon to be 67, was arrested in mid-September after a woman told Bixby police he, whom she described as a friend helping care for her nonverbal husband with severe Parkinson’s disease, inappropriately touched her husband’s genitals.

She said Menna did so under the guise of medical necessity after she explicitly denied the purported need multiple times, and an affidavit indicated Menna lied to a hospice nurse aide about having obtained consent from the man’s wife.

Booked on a sexual battery complaint, a judge soon ordered Menna released on a personal recognizance bond, which prosecutor Tom Thornbrugh described as a "mistake."

He was formally charged the next week with sexual abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult and impersonating a medical provider.

Menna was the subject of an investigative piece published by USA Today reporter Cara Kelley in 2020 that brought national attention to claims of child sexual abuse that spanned at least 15 years in multiple states, including Oklahoma. In it, alleged victims lamented Menna’s apparent ability to skirt prosecution and litigation.

Menna’s first Oklahoma charges came through Osage County in 2007.

After allegations of checking boys genitals "for ticks" while identifying himself as a medical doctor arose from a youth campout at Osage Hills State Park, prosecutors charged Menna with lewd molestation and practicing medicine without a license, according to Tulsa World archives. The molestation counts were later dropped in a plea deal, and Menna's remaining charge was dismissed after a two-year deferred sentence.

The parents of one of the boys sued Menna and others involved in the case in 2009, but the suit was dismissed without prejudice in 2014, according to court records.

Thornbrugh, a former judge and new elder abuse prosecutor with the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office, told Special Judge Loretta Radford on Friday that the "roadmap" the USA Today report outlaid was one of the many reasons he requested she strengthen Menna's bond to at least $50,000 and add several release conditions.

Thornbrugh said evidence will show Menna represented himself in a faith community as David Turner, a retired doctor, and used the fraudulent identity to gain access to the elderly, now-deceased victim as a church volunteer who had also endeavored to work in youth ministry. Menna has never held a medical license.

Arguing for a $25,000 bond, Assistant Public Defender Courtney Rainbolt called the allegations as set forth in the case at hand "pretty minimal."

Menna was present via a video conference call from the Tulsa County jail. Initially scheduled for a Wednesday arraignment, Menna was taken into custody after showing up at the courthouse Thursday. Records show he had earlier contacted court staff asking for his arraignment to be postponed due to "ongoing and necessary medical treatments."

Standing small behind a podium before rows of other inmates seated in orange, Menna, gray-haired, was wearing a medical mask and barely audible while he intermittently responded to the judge's questions through the repetition of jail staff. At one point, he reportedly said he wanted to speak with an attorney.

Judge Radford ordered Menna's bond increased to $75,000 based on the allegations contained in the affidavit, the serious nature of the alleged offense and the likelihood of Menna's conviction at trial, she said.

She also made him subject to a litany of bond conditions if he is released, including that he wear a GPS monitor and stop representing himself with a false identity and/or accessing vulnerable individuals.

Rainbolt announced that she intends to redress the bond issue at a later date. After entering a plea of not guilty, court records state, Menna's preliminary hearing was scheduled for mid-December.