Bokoshe man killed in crash with semi in LeFlore County

An Bokoshe man was killed Monday after troopers say he failed a yield at a stop sign in LeFlore County.
Bradley Wolf, 46, was eastbound on Oklahoma 63 in a 2019 Subaru when he failed to yield at a stop sign at U.S. 259, according to a preliminary Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Wolf was struck just after 1 p.m. by a 2005 Peterbilt southbound on U.S. 259, troopers said.
Wolf was pinned for four hours and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.
Troopers stated the cause of the collision was Wolf's failure to yield; he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to their report.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
