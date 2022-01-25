Bokoshe man killed in crash with semi in LeFlore County

An Bokoshe man was killed Monday after troopers say he failed a yield at a stop sign in LeFlore County.

Bradley Wolf, 46, was eastbound on Oklahoma 63 in a 2019 Subaru when he failed to yield at a stop sign at U.S. 259, according to a preliminary Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

Wolf was struck just after 1 p.m. by a 2005 Peterbilt southbound on U.S. 259, troopers said.

Wolf was pinned for four hours and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Troopers stated the cause of the collision was Wolf's failure to yield; he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to their report.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.