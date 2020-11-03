BOK Center general manager Casey Sparks resigns

Casey Sparks has resigned as BOK Center’s general manager and will pursue an opportunity in another city.

"While I am excited about the next chapter in my life, deciding to leave Tulsa and the team here was an incredibly difficult choice," Sparks said in a statement to the Tulsa World. "The entire staff is second to none and I have no doubt that these facilities will remain some of the best in the nation. I will be forever grateful to this city and the people in it for their support over the years."

SMG announced in March of 2019 that Sparks had been promoted to the GM position. She was assistant general manager of the downtown facility for five years prior to the promotion. As general manager of BOK Center, she was also in charge of Cox Business Convention Center.

Sparks was the third general manager in BOK Center history. John Bolton became BOK Center’s GM when the venue opened in 2008 and he remained on board until 2014. Jeff Nickler was promoted from assistant general manager to general manager when Bolton departed.