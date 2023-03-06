Tulsa police say a man who was tunneling on an embankment near the Arkansas River was found dead beneath nearly 10 feet of sand.

Officers responded late Saturday night near 56th Street and Riverside Drive where a woman reported her boyfriend had gone missing while working on a copper-recovery project.

She told Tulsa police that she had gone to check on the man Thursday and found the tunnel he had working on was caved in.

According to a social media post from Tulsa police, the search on Sunday involved a cadaver dog, excavator, the Medical Examiner's Office, an anthropologist and the Tulsa Fire Department.

The decedent's girlfriend told police he had been working several weeks at the location where he found copper wire coming out of an embankment.

