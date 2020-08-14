Searchers have recovered the body of a Stillwater man from Boomer Lake after a lengthy search that began late Thursday night.
Stillwater police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team reportedly found Blake McSparrin, 29, about 130 feet from where an overturned kayak was seen Thursday night.
Capt. Kyle Gibbs said passersby called in the kayak, which was floating alongside boots and fishing gear, about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
An immediate search by boat, drone and helicopter couldn't locate McSparrin on Thursday night, and the search was suspended at 11 p.m. due to darkness, according to a news release.
McSparrin's body was found about 9:30 a.m. Friday after the search had resumed with the OHP Dive Team's assistance at first light.