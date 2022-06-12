Body recovered at Grand Lake believed to be missing boater

The body of a man believed to be a boater missing since May 27 was recovered Saturday evening at Grand Lake, Grand River Dam Authority Police said.

The body was recovered after a boater about 8 p.m. contacted police after seeing the body in the water along Langley bluff, about a mile north of Pensacola Dam.

Officers made recovery a short time later, in a water depth of 90 feet.

The male’s clothing matches the description of Troy Young, 48, of Bixby.

GRDA Police have been searching Grand Lake for Young since the morning of May 28, after recovering his boat near the entrance of Ketchum Cove.

Young was last seen in that boat, a 24-foot blue Yellowfin, leaving Cedar Port Marina, at approximately 10:30 p.m. May 27.

The official identification of the body will come from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner, GRDA police said.