Body of woman found near Grand Lake, investigators say
  • Updated
Grand River Dam Authority Police say a woman's body was found early Saturday near Grand Lake.

A passerby discovered the remains and notified authorities in Mayes County.

GRDA police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from below the east spillway gates near Disney. The gates are part of the Pensacola Dam spillway system, according to a news release.

According to GRDA Police, the body will be transported to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office.

No further details were available Saturday as the investigation continued.

