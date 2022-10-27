Body of handcuffed suspect recovered from apartment complex pond

A man in his 20s died in an east Tulsa pond early Thursday after reportedly being arrested and running from police.

Two Tulsa police officers found the man naked about 4:30 a.m. inside the clubhouse at Shoreline Apartment Homes after responding to check out a shattered glass door that had triggered an alarm, Tulsa Police Department officials said.

They arrested the man without incident, and he likely would have been jailed on a burglary complaint had he not dashed out the door when one officer left the clubhouse to run his name through their in-car computer, TPD Capt. Shane Tuell said.

Shoreline Apartments surrounds two ponds near 21st Street and 101st East Avenue, and the complex’s clubhouse has a small deck with railing that backs up to the smaller of the two ponds.

Tuell said the other officer was talking with the man when he nodded in a direction to indicate the location of his clothes, and when the officer looked, the man, who had been sitting handcuffed, stood up and dashed outside, kicking open a door and throwing himself over the railing into the pond.

The officers jumped in and tried to find him after removing some heavy gear, but he had already sunk and they found the pond was much deeper than expected, Tuell said, adding that the dive team recovered the man’s body from about 8 feet of water in the morning light.

“Our hope was that, because it was so dark, that he went under and swam and got away, because we’d much rather have that than this,” Tuell said late Thursday morning, eyeing the scene where the body had been pulled from the water.

Police later found a pile of sopping wet clothes inside the clubhouse, so the man’s comment might not have been a ruse, Tuell said, and he might've been in the water or a nearby pool before they arrived. Nighttime temperatures recently dipped below 40, and with the wind blowing, perhaps the man was cold and trying to get inside, Tuell hypothesized.

“Who knows?” the supervisor asked.

They also found his car parked about a mile north of the scene. Someone had reported it as a suspicious vehicle, and Tuell said officers found drugs in the car along with a kind of tribute or shrine dedicated to a deceased woman.

Although police know the man’s identity, Tuell said they will not release it to the public until his family has been notified of his death. The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death.

Tuell, who heads TPD’s Mingo Valley Division, said the department is treating the incident as a critical one, which means the officers who attempted to save the man will be given time off, as needed, to properly process the event but will also be fully interviewed.

This is not the first time authorities have had to search the ponds at Shoreline Apartments in recent years.

A man accused of shooting and wounding another in the complex’s parking lot in 2019 swam across one of the ponds and hid in a drainage pipe before his arrest, and in 2020, a dive team searched the larger pond fearing the worst after two toddlers wandered from their apartment unattended. It was later determined the children were swept away and died in Mingo Creek, which runs along the west side of the complex.