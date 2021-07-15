 Skip to main content
Body found in truck ablaze at Lake McAlester
  • Updated
Lake McAlester.JPG

Emergency responders discovered a body inside a parked truck that was ablaze near a boat ramp on Lake McAlester on Tuesday night. 

 Google Earth

The discovery of a body inside a burning truck firefighters extinguished at Lake McAlester late Tuesday was likely a first for the area. 

McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod said in his lifetime, he doesn't remember there ever being even a similar occurrence at the city's lake. 

There's not yet reason to suspect foul play in the death, but investigators are carefully gathering evidence to determine the body's identity and what caused the death, Hearod said.

A passerby reported the flames to police just after 9 p.m. Thursday: A pickup truck parked at a boat ramp on the eastern side of the lake was an inferno. 

Volunteer firefighters responded to extinguish the flames and then discovered a burned body in the truck's backseat, Hearod said. 

Investigators were able to find the vehicle identification number on the truck's frame — the VIN along the dash and the truck's license plate were ruined beyond recognition — to determine the truck's ownership. 

Hearod said members of the department know the owner of the truck professionally, and officers have been in contact with the man's family to find out what happened since he was last seen. 

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the body's identity and cause of death, Hearod said. 

Police are asking anyone with information on the case or surveillance footage of the truck driving to or at the lake to call the Police Department at 918-423-1212. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

