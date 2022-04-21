Body found in shallow grave may be related to missing person case, Tulsa police say

Tulsa police say officers are investigating at the site of a shallow grave discovered in northeast Tulsa that could contain the remains of someone recently reporting missing.
Homicide detectives will be providing updates later Thursday morning from the crime scene, just northwest of 129th East Avenue and Admiral Place.
"Throughout the day, we will be working on recovering the body and processing the crime scene," police said in a news release. "We have reason to believe that the body is related to a recent missing person case, however we are early in the investigation and cannot confirm anything with 100% certainty at this time."
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.