 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Body found in Osage County pasture, Sheriff's Office says

  • Updated
  • 0
Body found in Osage County

A body was discovered Monday near Wildcat Hill Road in southern Osage County.

 Google Maps

The body of a man not local to the area was found Monday on pastureland northwest of Zink Ranch, according to the Osage County Sheriff's Office.

Construction workers reportedly discovered the dead man's remains near Wildcat Hill Road in southern Osage County, Sheriff Eddie Virden said in a news release late Tuesday. The decedent has been identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50. 

Virden said the neighboring public should rest assured they are safe. "The victim does not appear to have any local ties to the area or the pastureland where he was found," the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.

Above the Fall: Drone pilots capture foliage colors across US. Video by Lee Enterprises Drone Pilots.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana economic crisis: Inflation affecting both business and consumers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert