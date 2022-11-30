Body found in Osage County pasture, Sheriff's Office says

The body of a man not local to the area was found Monday on pastureland northwest of Zink Ranch, according to the Osage County Sheriff's Office.

Construction workers reportedly discovered the dead man's remains near Wildcat Hill Road in southern Osage County, Sheriff Eddie Virden said in a news release late Tuesday. The decedent has been identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50.

Virden said the neighboring public should rest assured they are safe. "The victim does not appear to have any local ties to the area or the pastureland where he was found," the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.