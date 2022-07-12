Body found in Muskogee apartment fire that displaced almost 100 residents

A body was found on the second floor in the remains of a fire at a Muskogee apartment complex that displaced almost 100 residents.

Around 2:19 p.m. Saturday, a fire caused by a discarded cigarette or cigar displaced around 90 residents at Greenleaf Apartments. Around 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Muskogee police officers responded to a call of a body found on the second floor underneath the damage from the fire. The medical examiner has been called to verify cause of death, according to the City of Muskogee.

Greenleaf property management had previously reported that all residents were accounted for, so no one was believed to be left inside the complex at the time, according to the City of Muskogee.

More than 30 residents are sheltered at Muskogee Civic Center and the Red Cross is working to get clients into safe, more permanent housing, according to a Red Cross news release.

Many of the residents are elderly or disabled and meet the requirements for special housing accommodations. Any further donations should be made to Neighbors Building Neighborhoods through the Muskogee County Disaster Relief Fund through its website at https://www.nbn-nrc.org/muskogee-county-flood-2019/, according to the City of Muskogee.