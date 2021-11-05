Body found in east Tulsa creek; foul play not suspected, police say

Shane Rafferty was returning to his work site when he thought he might've seen something that looked like a body.

The utility contractor notified his inspector, who walked back through the grassy area to take a closer look.

"There it was," Billy Conley said.

The men found the body of what police believe to be a man who was experiencing homelessness just before 1 p.m. Friday in a creek just south of Interstate 244 and east of Mingo Road.

Tulsa Police Ofc. Rockford Lance said the man, in his 50s or 60s, was found face down in the creek but did not show any signs of visible trauma.

Detectives do not suspect foul play, but the investigation is ongoing. The Medical Examiner's Office will work to identify the man and determine his cause and manner of death.

With all of the lesser-seen places Conley's job takes him, he said he might someday stumble across something like this; people on TV always do, he said.

But what he found didn't surprise him any less.

"I've worked around town so many years," he said. "You always wonder."

