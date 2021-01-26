Body found in Chandler Park identified; Tulsa County deputies seek information

The body found in Chandler Park on Sunday was that of a 54-year-old Tulsa woman, authorities announced Tuesday.
Keli Joann Gilbert, also known as Keli Joann Hankins, was last known to be alive in December, according to Casey Roebuck, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
Dog walkers found her body, which exhibited some signs of trauma, covered in leaves at the west Tulsa park Sunday evening. Based on its rate of decomposition, investigators thought it could have been there for several days to a week. The medical examiner's office confirmed her identity via fingerprint Tuesday, Roebuck said.
The department is investigating the case as its first homicide of 2021.
In and out of prison on drug, larceny and prostitution convictions from her early 20s into her late 40s, Gilbert was considered a career criminal in Tulsa County. She was last released from prison in 2012, and more recently she served a short sentence in the Tulsa County jail for resisting an officer in late 2019.
Anyone with information about her death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677) or the Sheriff’s Office at 918-596-5601.