Body found in boarded-up home
Body found in boarded-up home

  • Updated
A body was found in an abandoned north Tulsa home Tuesday morning, Tulsa police reported. 

Lt. Dedlorn Sanders said an unknown person called 911 about 7:30 a.m. to report the body in the boarded-up home in the 2600 block of East Woodrow Place; the caller didn't stick around to talk with police. 

Sanders said the body appears to be that of a person who was experiencing homelessness. It doesn't appear there was foul play involved, Sanders said. 

Crime scene investigators responded to the scene to collect evidence, and Sanders said the medical examiner's office will work to identify the body and determine a cause of death. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

