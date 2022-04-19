Body found in Arkansas river near I-44

A man's body was found in the Arkansas River Tuesday afternoon, Tulsa police said in a news release.

About 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of a body in the River near 56th Street and Riverside Drive on the east side of the river.

Two people walking alongside or in the river said they came across an unknown man who appeared to be dead in shallow water along a sandbar in the middle of the river, police said.

Firefighters and officers searched the east side of the river for a body, but when they couldn't find anything they moved to the west bank of the river and searched south of the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant, 5300 S. Elwood Ave., where they apparently found the body.

The site is near the Interstate 44 Arkansas River bridge.

Tulsa Fire Rescue worked to recover the body from the middle of the river.

The Medical Examiner will investigate the cause of death, police said, and an investigation will ensue to determine the person’s identity.