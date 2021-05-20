 Skip to main content
Body found in Arkansas River near 21st Street Bridge
Body found in Arkansas River near 21st Street Bridge

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death for a man whose body was found in the Arkansas River near the 21st Street bridge Thursday morning, police said. 

A fisherman called the police about 8:30 a.m. after spotting the body in the river. 

It is not clear how long the man's body had been in the area, nor did police give any indication as to how he died, though investigators said the body did not show any signs of trauma. 

The man has yet to be identified. 

