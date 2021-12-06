 Skip to main content
Body found east of downtown
  • Updated
Bodyfound.jpg

Police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 1000 block of South St. Louis Avenue about 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, on a report of a body in an alley. 

 Kelsy Schlottthauer/Tulsa World

A body found east of downtown Monday morning likely belongs to a man who died of natural causes, officials said. 

Tulsa police officers and emergency medical personnel responded to the 1000 block of South St. Louis Avenue about 8:30 a.m. on a report of a body in an alley.

Upon arrival, officials determined the man likely died from natural causes, officer Brad Sherrill said. 

Crime scene investigators also responded to collect evidence at the scene as a precaution. Sherill said it appeared the body, lying supine, had been at the location overnight, as it was still damp from rain. 

The medical examiner's office will confirm the man's identity and his cause of death. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

