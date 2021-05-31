Bodies of missing Collinsville couple found in Washington County; suspect in custody

The bodies of a missing Collinsville couple have been found in Washington County and a suspect in their deaths has been taken into custody, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said.

The bodies of Kraig and Sheri Chambers were found near Vera, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

They were reported missing on Saturday night.

Kraig Chambers’ cousin, Wesley “Brock” Pavey, has been taken into custody in connection with the couple’s deaths, the sheriff's office said.

Earlier Monday, the sheriff's office said investigators were seeking Pavey in connections with the couple's disappearance and released photos of him.

As of Monday afternoon, Pavey had not been booked into the Tulsa County Jail, according to the jail's website.

Evidence at the couple's home led investigators to believe they may be in danger, according to a news release.

Vera is located about 24 miles north of downtown Tulsa.

