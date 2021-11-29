Bob Stoops returns to offer balm for OU football fans: 'This is just a little bump in the road'

NORMAN — Bob Stoops’ energetic voice boomed with confidence and pride on Monday afternoon.
Just 24 hours earlier, the legendary University of Oklahoma coach was on the golf course when contacted by OU President Joseph Harroz and director of athletics Joe Castiglione. They wanted to see if he would serve as an interim coach after Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure.
Stoops answered “yes” before the administrators could finish the question.
During a news conference, he had a pointed message to all those doubting OU football during this uneasy time.
“All you fans, and again, player parents, everyone, just understand, give it a little bit of time and you're going to see, this is just a little bump in the road. There's not one guy, one person in the history of this program that's bigger than the program, coach (Barry) Switzer, myself, or Lincoln Riley,” Stoops said. “And what I told the players is, they are the program, players throughout these decades, they are OU football.
“They'll continue to be OU football, championship football the way we're used to playing it," he added. "And I look forward to doing everything that I can here in these next few weeks to help it continue to succeed the way it has.”
Stoops is the good bandage for a program that’s been bleeding since Riley announced he was taking the USC job on Sunday.
“(Stoops) stayed connected (to OU) even when he stepped away full-time from coaching. His presence, his wisdom, the love for this university, it shows every day,” Castiglione said. “When we called him, the first thing out of his mouth was ‘How can I help?’"
While Stoops immediately started meeting with players and recruiting on Monday evening, Castiglione shifted his focus toward hiring the school’s 23rd head coach.
“I can tell you the response has been remarkable. People are reaching out that some people would never believe would have interest in it. And that’s Oklahoma for you,” Castiglione said.
No timetable for a successor was set by Castiglione. When asked if he wanted a sitting head coach or a coordinator, he didn’t tip his hand.
“That’s telegraphing our process and I’m not going to do it. But why would I change models? That doesn’t imply or there’s nothing hidden in my remarks that I’m not open to hiring a sitting head coach versus hiring an outstanding rising star that has not had head coaching experience,” Castiglione said.
“My benchmark is hiring the best coach for the University of Oklahoma. It always has been and it always will be.”
Riley informed Castiglione of his interest in USC on Sunday morning, the OU director of athletics said. A few hours later, Riley said he was accepting the Pac-12 job.
Castiglione didn’t use the word “blindsided” but that appeared to be the general feeling.
“On Sunday morning, the latter part of Sunday morning, I got a call from him that said he was considering and would speak to USC. Then he would get back to us. We agreed to meet a couple hours later, and President Harroz and Lincoln and I met and that's when he told us that he had a visit and he was making the decision to take a unique opportunity,” Castiglione said.
Castiglione was asked if he was convinced that Riley had new communications with USC until the last few days.
“I have absolutely no reason to believe — based on the conversations that I’ve had with him, ongoing — that there were any conversations prior to the time that he informed us,” Castiglione said.
Riley announced during his USC news conference that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons, strength coach Bennie Wylie and director of football operations Clarke Stroud would join him in Los Angeles.
Stoops said he’ll rally the current assistants and players. After spending 18 seasons as head coach, he knows the ins and outs of the program.
In a forceful voice, he reminded all attending Monday’s meeting that OU football is in much better shape than when he was hired.
“This place is in a hell of a lot better shape than it was Dec. 1, 1998. We're a perennial, top 5, 10, 15 team every single year, we're playing that kind of football,” Stoops said. “This job is going to attract the very best in the coaching world, and they're already lined up and calling, calling Joe, hitting people the way they do. This is a real job, this is a great job, a great university with great leadership.”