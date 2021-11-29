Bob Stoops returns to offer balm for OU football fans: 'This is just a little bump in the road'

NORMAN — Bob Stoops’ energetic voice boomed with confidence and pride on Monday afternoon.

Just 24 hours earlier, the legendary University of Oklahoma coach was on the golf course when contacted by OU President Joseph Harroz and director of athletics Joe Castiglione. They wanted to see if he would serve as an interim coach after Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure.

Stoops answered “yes” before the administrators could finish the question.

During a news conference, he had a pointed message to all those doubting OU football during this uneasy time.

“All you fans, and again, player parents, everyone, just understand, give it a little bit of time and you're going to see, this is just a little bump in the road. There's not one guy, one person in the history of this program that's bigger than the program, coach (Barry) Switzer, myself, or Lincoln Riley,” Stoops said. “And what I told the players is, they are the program, players throughout these decades, they are OU football.

“They'll continue to be OU football, championship football the way we're used to playing it," he added. "And I look forward to doing everything that I can here in these next few weeks to help it continue to succeed the way it has.”