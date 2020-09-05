Board member censured, removed from audit committee for going rogue in state auditor's court battle with Epic

Hamrick, who works as chief procurement officer at the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, told his fellow board members he had missed the July meeting because of work obligations.

Another issue raised last week stemmed from summer 2019, when Hamrick was chairman of the board and had a proposal to audit Epic removed from the board’s agenda at the last second.

Harrington said it was another example of Hamrick seemingly avoiding proper oversight of Epic.

Asked by another board member about his conversations outside of public meetings, Hamrick said while he did not seek out Epic concerning the proposed audit in June 2019, Epic representatives had approached him with their position on the matter.

Harrington criticized Hamrick, saying he not only made misleading statements to the court, but his actions as a board member fly in the face of the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, which governs public bodies including the statewide virtual board.