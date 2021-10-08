B'nai Emunah synagogue to partner in refugee resettlement, receive 50 Afghan refugees

Tulsa’s Congregation B’nai Emunah has received federal approval to serve as a refugee resettlement agency and will begin preparing to receive 50 Afghan refugees in the coming weeks, synagogue officials said.
The synagogue joins Catholic Charities, already an official agency, to give the Tulsa area two refugee agencies.
The 50 are in addition to the state’s previously reported total of 1,800 refugees, which included 800 previously approved for Tulsa.
Catholic Charities is heading up resettlement of those 1,800, who are among the tens of thousands of refugees who were evacuated from Afghanistan in August as the U.S. withdrew from the country.
“We see welcoming refugees as a way to make our city a stronger, more vibrant and better place,” Rabbi Dan Kaiman said, adding that the plan had been in the works long before the Afghanistan crisis.
He said Catholic Charities originally approached synagogue leaders about the possibility months ago. B’nai Emunah has had a long relationship with the organization and for about five years has offered an English as a second language program for refugee mothers and citizenship test preparation.
“Everyone instantly understood that this is something we had to do,” Kaiman said of becoming a resettlement agency. “It is work beautifully designed for a synagogue community to undertake and an opportunity for us to step forward in a new way.”
He said the synagogue, which has become an official partner of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, is collaborating closely with Catholic Charities officials as they develop housing and food options.
“In large part, our program will mirror the work they’re doing,” he said.
As an agency, the synagogue will have to add staff. Kaiman said a director of refugee resettlement was hired this week and that caseworkers also will be added.
Volunteers will be “super critical,” Kaiman said.
Tulsa refugee arrivals officially began Sept. 24. So far, about 20 are now in Tulsa and receiving support, Catholic Charities reported.
Kaiman said there’s no timetable for when the synagogue will receive its first refugees.
He said the Jewish community has only to look to its own history to know the difficulties refugees face.
Going back to the time of Moses, Jews have faced frequent “displacement and relocation,” he said.
“And, unfortunately, reaching the Promised Land does not mean an end to the struggle. On the contrary, even when we make it to our destination, the challenges we face are immense and ongoing.”
Kaiman said local and state officials have been supportive throughout the synagogue’s application process.
“We see doing this work as a way to build Tulsa,” he said. “That’s been the message from local leaders and public officials. There’s a real opportunity here. Our long-term effort is to capitalize on that opportunity and make Tulsa a better place.”
