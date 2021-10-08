B'nai Emunah synagogue to partner in refugee resettlement, receive 50 Afghan refugees

He said the synagogue, which has become an official partner of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, is collaborating closely with Catholic Charities officials as they develop housing and food options.

“In large part, our program will mirror the work they’re doing,” he said.

As an agency, the synagogue will have to add staff. Kaiman said a director of refugee resettlement was hired this week and that caseworkers also will be added.

Volunteers will be “super critical,” Kaiman said.

Tulsa refugee arrivals officially began Sept. 24. So far, about 20 are now in Tulsa and receiving support, Catholic Charities reported.

Kaiman said there’s no timetable for when the synagogue will receive its first refugees.

He said the Jewish community has only to look to its own history to know the difficulties refugees face.

Going back to the time of Moses, Jews have faced frequent “displacement and relocation,” he said.

“And, unfortunately, reaching the Promised Land does not mean an end to the struggle. On the contrary, even when we make it to our destination, the challenges we face are immense and ongoing.”