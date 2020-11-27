BMX racers happy for chance to compete at Grand Nationals in Tulsa

This has been a down year in the BMX world with the pandemic resulting in the cancelation of much of the season.

"It's been weird because we're used to racing throughout the whole year, having multiple events," Brown said. "And then everything was kind of put on pause with no direction. We found out Tulsa was still going to allow us to have this race, and it was really important to us. It's great to be back racing again."

Brown said he appreciates the city for continuing to support the event and allowing it to remain on track.

Kit Pjerk from North Carolina has been racing for 14 years but first competed in Tulsa last year. He was excited for another go this year and came in fifth during his first race of the day on Friday.

Like the others, Pjerk also realized how fortunate he was to have the chance to come to Tulsa in a year rife with cancellations. He competed in about two pro races earlier this year before everything came crashing down in March.

The lack of races was frustrating, but Pjerk said it's important to improvise and stay on top of your game despite setbacks.