BMX Grands brings national competition to Tulsa over holiday weekend

The USA BMX Grands Race of Champions continues Friday with events starting at 8 a.m. On Friday night, the Pro Championship Finals presented by the Tulsa Sports Commission starts at 7 p.m. The Grands also have events scheduled Saturday and Sunday at SageNet Center at Expo Square. For more information, visit
usabmx.com.
Photos: USA BMX Grands begins at SageNet Center
A rider jumps a rhythm section during the pro session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a tabletop during the 10 to 12 boys cruiser session during the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Riders wait at the starting line during the USA BMX Grands 17 and over women's cruiser practice session inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Riders take off during the 9 and under boys cruiser session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Riders wait to take off from the starting line during the 10 to 12 boy's cruiser session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a tabletop during the 13 to 16 boys cruiser session during the USA BMX gGands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Rideers race around a berm during the 10 to 12 boys cruiser session during the USA BMX grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider crashes after attempting to jump a rhythm section during the pro session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Riders race through a berm during the 13 to 16 boys cruiser session during the USA BMX grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a rhythm section during the pro session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Riders wait for the 9 and under boys cruiser practice round to begin during the USA BMX grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Riders race over a double during the 17 and over women's cruiser session at USA BMX grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider goes over a double during the 9 and under boys cruiser session during the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider goes high on a berm during the 9 and under boys cruiser session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps over a double during the 9 and under boys cruiser session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Riders jump over a double during the 9 and under boys cruiser session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps over a double during the 9 and under boys cruiser session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a tabletop during the 10 to 12 boys cruiser session during the USA BMX grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a tabletop during the 13 to 16 boys cruiser session during the USA BMX grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a tabletop during the 13 to 16 boys cruiser session during the USA BMX grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps through rhythm section during a 17 to 40 mens cruiser session during the USA BMX grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Riders race over a double during a 17 to 40 mens cruiser session during the USA BMX grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Riders race over a double during a a 41 and over mens cruiser session during the USA BMX grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Riders race over a double during the 17 and over women's cruiser session at USA BMX grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Spectators watch as riders race past during the 10 to 12 boys cruiser session at the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a tabletop during the 13 to 16 boys cruiser session during the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a tabletop during the 13 to 16 boys cruiser session during the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a tabletop during the 13 to 16 boys cruiser session during the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a tabletop during the 17 to 40 mens cruiser session during the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a tabletop during the 17 to 40 mens cruiser session during the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a tabletop during the 17 to 40 mens cruiser session during the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Riders in the 17 to 40 mens cruiser session wait for their turns to take off from the starting line during the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Vendors sell parts and used bikes on the midway during the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
People walk though team and sponsor tents during the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Vendors sell parts and used bikes on the midway during the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider races through a berm during the 10 and under girls 20" session cruiser session during the USA BMX grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Rides take laps on a dirt track during the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Riders line up in front of trophies for registration during the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a rhythm section during the pro session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a rhythm section during the pro session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a rhythm section during the pro session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a rhythm section during the pro session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a rhythm section during the pro session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a rhythm section during the pro session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a rhythm section during the pro session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Riders jump a rhythm section during the pro session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a rhythm section during the pro session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
A rider jumps a rhythm section during the pro session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Riders race through the final berm of the course during the pro session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Riders jump the tabletop before the finish line during the pro session of the USA BMX Grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.