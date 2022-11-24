 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BMX Grands brings national competition to Tulsa over holiday weekend

The USA BMX Grands Race of Champions continues Friday with events starting at 8 a.m. On Friday night, the Pro Championship Finals presented by the Tulsa Sports Commission starts at 7 p.m. The Grands also have events scheduled Saturday and Sunday at SageNet Center at Expo Square. For more information, visit usabmx.com.

