...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 107 DEGREES EACH AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON UNTIL 8 PM EACH DAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY
WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT
ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
Greenwood Arts and Cultural Society chairman C.J. Weber-Neal looks at blue line of paint runs through the center of the Black Lives Matter mural in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Okla. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
Greenwood Arts and Cultural Society chairman C.J. Weber-Neal looks at blue line of paint runs through the center of the Black Lives Matter mural in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Okla. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
A blue line of paint runs through the center of a Black Lives Matter mural in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Okla. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
Ian Maule
A blue line of paint runs through the center of a Black Lives Matter mural in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Okla. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement were organizing on Sunday to repaint the slogan in bright yellow letters on Greenwood Avenue after blue paint was splattered over it at an unknown time, possibly overnight.
"Personally, on my note, this is an act of a coward," said C.J. Weber-Neal, a member of the Greeenwood Arts and Cultural Society.
"A coward comes down in the middle of the night because they're too scared to express how they really feel. So they feel that the best way to express that is for them to come through and do something like this," he said at the site on Sunday afternoon.
The Black Lives Matter message was painted on Greenwood Avenue just north of Archer Street on the eve of Juneteenth, and discussions have been in the works among activists and city officials about possibly allowing the painting to remain.
The blue paint appeared as a line splattered across most of the length of the center of the Black Lives Matter letters, and the pattern appeared as if someone had slowly driven by and poured it from a can. The color blue is often associated with law enforcement, especially the image of a thin blue line.
"It's blue paint, it's obvious what kind of message they were trying to send," Weber-Neal said. "And the problem is, is that you have, in my opinion, someone who is a blatant bigot who decided that this would be a good way to send some kind of message that they probably don't even believe in themselves. They're just using that as a prop to be able to boost their own agenda."
Weber-Neal said supporters of the BLM painting were using social media on Sunday to organize and effort to repaint it. By Sunday afternoon, people were repainting the mural where it had been vandalized.
The Rev. Mareo Johnson, founder and president of the Black Lives Matter Tulsa Chapter and pastor of Seeking the Kingdom Ministries, said he wasn't sure who could have been behind the vandalism.
"My first thought was, 'Well, it could be anybody,''" he said. "I don't think our police department is behind it. I sure don't think that.
"Do I think it is some racist person behind it? I don't know, maybe. But Black Lives Matter is not against police. So whoever done it, it don't look good ... it don't make sense because it's not no war with Black Lives Matter and the Police Department.
"Black Lives Matter is just opposed to any kind of injustice. It is not targeting police ... it is just injustice."
Last week, a Mayor’s Office spokeswoman said Mayor G.T. Bynum would wait until the City Council takes up the issue again Aug. 19 before proceeding with any action on the mural.
City attorneys have advised city councilors that if the “Black Lives Matter” sign was allowed to remain, the city would have to allow any and all street paintings, unless they were pornographic or would incite a riot.
Bynum, who has said he personally supports the painting's message, also has said that if it were on private property rather than a public street, questions about it remaining would not be an issue.
