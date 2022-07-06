Blue-green algae bloom confirmed in Grand Lake's Ketchum Cove, GRDA says

A blue-green algae bloom has been confirmed in the Ketchum Cove area of Grand Lake, the Grand River Dam Authority reported on Wednesday.

Exposure to blue-green algae can cause skin irritation, including rashes, hives or blisters, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Inhalation of the algae can trigger asthma-like conditions or allergic reactions. Also, ingestion of water can cause stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.

Water-quality testing performed recently by the GRDA Ecosystems and Watershed Management Department confirmed the presence of the algae on Grand Lake, and, according to a news release, on Wednesday, the bloom could be seen extending from near the Hammerhead Marina boat ramp eastward toward Colony Cove, on the west side of the lake, south of Ketchum.

"GRDA is advising the public to use extra precaution in this area of the lake as the situation can change rapidly and the bloom can concentrate as it is pushed by the wind and waves," the news release states.

Environmental Protection Agency guidelines recommend no body contact with the water when microcystin concentration produced by the blue-green algae is greater than eight micrograms per liter, according to the news release. The latest sampling shows the toxin levels in this area ranging from 7.1 to more than 50 micrograms per liter depending on the location within the cove and density of the algae.

Blue-green algae may resemble thick pea soup, green paint or bluish, brownish or reddish-green paint, and when the algae washes up on shore, it can form a thick mat on the beach.

“Although most algae blooms are not toxic, toxins can be produced in some algae blooms dominated by blue green algae,” said GRDA spokesman Justin Alberty.

“We have communicated these test results to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, and the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. Right now, we are closely monitoring the area and will provide regular updates as the situation progresses.”

The Department of Environmental Quality recommends avoiding all contact with the water when blue-green algae blooms are present, keeping pets and livestock away from the water, and immediately contacting the DEQ at 800-522-0206 or the GRDA at 918-256-0911.