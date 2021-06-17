Blue green algae at Grand Lake's Horse Creek prompts GRDA to urge visitors to use caution

The Grand River Dam Authority is urging visitors to Grand Lake's Horse Creek to use extra precaution due to a blue green algae bloom in the area.

While the bloom has decreased in size, its toxin levels have increased, the Grand River Dam Authority reports.

Most recent testing by the GRDA Ecosystems and Watershed Management Department shows the Horse Creek bloom varying in toxin levels from 17 micrograms per liter to 8 micrograms per liter, and Environmental Protection Agency guidelines recommend no primary body contact with the water when toxin levels are greater than eight micrograms per liter.

“Again, we want the public to be aware that the overwhelming majority of Grand Lake does not show any signs of BGA and is ready for visitors to come and enjoy,” said GRDA spokesperson Justin Alberty. “However, we are continuing with our daily testing and surveys all across the lake because conditions can change rapidly.”

Blue green algae can look like thick pea soup or green, bluish, brownish or reddish-green paint. When the algae washes up on shore, it can form a thick mat on the beach. It can reproduce rapidly in water bodies with adequate amounts of sunlight and nutrients such as phosphorous and nitrogen.