Blue Cross Blue Shield to distribute 100,000 masks Friday

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma has teamed up with community partners for “Got You Covered” drive-through mask giveaway events Friday at multiple sites in Tulsa, Bartlesville, Enid, Oklahoma City and Perry.

The company plans to distribute 100,000 adult masks that are reusable and washable up to 25 times. Each attendee may receive up to five masks at the events, while supplies last.

The events will be drive-through, meaning people can pull up to sites in their vehicles and masks will be handed to them.

"BCBSOK wants to help make interactions as safe as possible and ensure all Oklahomans have equal access to effective face masks," the company said in a statement.

Distribution times are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, except where noted.

Tulsa-area distribution locations are:

• Tulsa Dream Center, 200 W. 46th St. North (9 a.m.-11 a.m.)

• Tandy YMCA, 5005 S. Darlington Ave., Tulsa

• Downtown YMCA, 418 S. Main St., Tulsa

• Richard Kane YMCA, 101 N. Osage Ave., Bartlesville