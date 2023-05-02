The sea of blue-and-gold corduroy jackets has returned to downtown Tulsa.

The BOK Center and Cox Business Center are hosting more than 15,000 students, teachers, chaperones and vendors through Wednesday for the Oklahoma FFA state convention.

The country’s sixth-largest state-level Future Farmers of America association, Oklahoma FFA is affiliated with the Oklahoma CareerTech system’s agriculture education division and chapters are restricted to secondary schools that offer agriculture classes.

Oklahoma FFA has 29,219 student members across 366 chapters statewide, including more than 20 chapters just in the immediate Tulsa metro area.

The state FFA convention moved to Tulsa in 2022 for the first time in the organization’s history and is slated to be in Tulsa through 2026.

Along with workshops, a career fair and award presentations for both individual members and chapters, the two-day affair also includes state officer elections, which Webster High School freshmen Isabella Jackson and Keyla Santacruz said they found particularly interesting.

“That’s really exciting to get to see new generations of FFA students in leadership,” Jackson said.

Webster is home to Tulsa Public Schools’ only active FFA chapter. Jackson was introduced to the organization through her older siblings and it has since sparked an interest in agriculture.

However, for Santacruz, her introduction to FFA was thanks to a scheduling quirk during her eighth-grade year that unexpectedly put her in an agriculture education class.

“I didn’t know what it was at first,” Santacruz said. “But once I got in there, it was kinda cool and it’s got a good teacher. She got me interested … and took me to competitions to watch. It got me really into it and this year, I got to start competing.”

Santacruz was able to attend last year’s convention as an eighth-grader and despite the attendance numbers being comparable from year to year, she said that the 2023 edition felt a little smaller with fewer jackets from far-flung districts showing up in the sea of blue and gold corduroy.

“It’s been really interesting, but it just feels a little different,” she said.