Blood donors needed after tornadoes as Oklahoma shares supplies with Kentucky

"Our generous donors have helped us step up to an 'on call' supply accountability for supporting mass trauma care called the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps," Armitage said in an email.

OBI is among 21 blood centers committed to keeping stock for aid to victims of mass shootings, natural disasters, major accidents and other needs as they arise, he said. It was a system developed in the summer of 2021 amid "dwindling national blood levels that threaten the capacity to share units in emergencies."

"We could not make this commitment if we did not have a donors eager to help 'supersize' their giving to cover not only Oklahoma’s demand, but also urgent blood requests around the country," Armitage said.

Donors of all blood types are needed, according to OBI. The process takes about 45 minutes to an hour, including the questionnaire process with a health care professional. For more, go to obi.org or call 918-703-4800; the Tulsa center is located at 4601 E. 81st St.

Upcoming blood drives