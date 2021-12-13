Blood donors needed after tornadoes as Oklahoma shares supplies with Kentucky

Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking more donors to step up after the agency sent part of its stock to aid neighbors to the east following a fatal series of tornadoes in Kentucky and other states.
Demand for blood is already high around the holidays, so the call for donors is pressing after OBI has in recent weeks shared its supplies with other states in need.
After the fatal school shootings two weeks ago in Oakland Township, Michigan, OBI Director John Armitage said local units of type O were sent to the local blood provider in that area after its own inventory was "severely depleted."
Over the weekend, OBI sent more blood to providers in areas affected by tornadoes east of Oklahoma. After Friday night's outbreak of 61 tornadic storms, officials fear more than 100 were killed in Kentucky, as searches continue for missing and injured individuals.
"Our generous donors have helped us step up to an 'on call' supply accountability for supporting mass trauma care called the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps," Armitage said in an email.
OBI is among 21 blood centers committed to keeping stock for aid to victims of mass shootings, natural disasters, major accidents and other needs as they arise, he said. It was a system developed in the summer of 2021 amid "dwindling national blood levels that threaten the capacity to share units in emergencies."
"We could not make this commitment if we did not have a donors eager to help 'supersize' their giving to cover not only Oklahoma’s demand, but also urgent blood requests around the country," Armitage said.
Donors of all blood types are needed, according to OBI. The process takes about 45 minutes to an hour, including the questionnaire process with a health care professional. For more, go to obi.org or call 918-703-4800; the Tulsa center is located at 4601 E. 81st St.
Upcoming blood drives
- Boulder Towers, 8 a.m-1 p.m. Wednesday
- Page Belcher Federal Building, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday
- River Spirit Casino Resort, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday
- Saint Francis Hospital, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20
- Warren Tower, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22
- OSU Medical Center, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22
- Woodland Hills Mall, 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23
Find more info and schedule an appointment at yourbloodinstitute.org
Featured