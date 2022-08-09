Blind, Black horseman rides from Bartlesville to Okmulgee rodeo with a message

Riding his 25-year-old horse, Topaz, on a three-day trip from Bartlesville to Okmulgee for the oldest Black rodeo in the U.S., blind horseman J.W. “Wolfman” Black hopes to inspire other Black or disabled people to the way of life he still enjoys.

Black lost his sight in a car accident, but as a representative of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th (Horse) Cavalry Association, he doesn’t let his disability stop him from doing what he loves: riding horses with a message of empowerment taken straight from history.

Every year for the past several years, he and Topaz make an annual 270-mile trek to Lawton from his home in Bartlesville for the Buffalo Soldiers association meeting, and he’s been a part of the Roy LeBlanc Okmulgee Invitational Rodeo as a representative of the organization.

“It’s relaxing and adventurous, and you learn a lot of things that you can’t by car,” Black, who is in his 70s, said of his many long-distance trips. “I also want to let people know: You can be disabled in many numerous ways, but I make these trips as a blind person to prove a disabled person can do this.

“It’s not just to prove a point; it’s also to show history can be made and is still being made.”

More than that, Black specifically enjoys attending the Okmulgee Invitational Rodeo because of its celebration of Black cowboys and horsemen.

One of the largest Black sporting events in the U.S. as well as the oldest, Black said, the Okmulgee rodeo educates people on how important a role Black and Native American people have played in rodeo.

“I am trying to represent and let people know as a Black man, white people did not create all rodeo events,” Black said. “Blacks and Indians did.”

The Black founders of the Okmulgee rodeo started it in the 1960s to create their own space, since many rodeos then did not allow Black or Native American people to participate.

Today, since Black is blind, he cannot participate in any of the competitive events, but he rides in the parade and grand entry as a Buffalo Soldier representative.

“I have loved every last bit of it,” he said. “I love being a Buffalo Soldier representative, and I love riding my horse.”

The Roy LeBlanc Okmulgee Invitational Rodeo takes place this Friday and Saturday at the Okmulgee Rodeo Arena.