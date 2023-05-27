Gift this article
Speakers, authors, musicians, vendors and community members came together in Greenwood on Saturday for the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, which "seeks to elevate and amplify the hard work and voices of Black Tulsans over the last 100 years by offering opportunities to reflect, learn, and inspire through community curated experiences." Here are a few scenes from the festival.
Photos: Black Wall Street Legacy Festival 2023
Lathon Archie, 13, of the Overcross Counseling and Equine Service, guides a pony carrying 3-year-old Legacy Bailey at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Angie Franklin of Afro Yoga leads a kemetic yoga class in front of the Greenwood Cultural Center at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Kierra Sheard performs on the main stage at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Tulsa police officer Sean Terrell speaks with Ruckus Q owner Corey Rucker at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Gabrielle Dunn, right, daughter of Martha Vaughan, hands raffle tickets to Carolyn Ekenstam of Tulsa that are being sold to raise money for Martha to offset the costs of her double lung transplant at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Visitors walk through the vendors set up along Greenwood Avenue during at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Vendors set up along Greenwood Avenue as visitors begin to arrive at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Tony Mason plays a guitar during a sound check before his performance on the main stage at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
The Greenwood Legacy Center during the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Vendors set up along Greenwood Avenue in front of the Vernon Chapel AME Church as visitors begin to arrive at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Visitors walk along Greenwood Avenue during at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Visitors walk along Greenwood Avenue during at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Author Tiya Miles speaks during a question and answer session before a signing of her book The Cherokee Rose at the Greenwood Cultural Center during the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Leon Skillens with Skillz on Wheelz, center, speaks with Donald Horner, left, and David Hekinson at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Members of Club Nouveau practice for their set during a sound check on the main stage at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Members of Club Nouveau practice for their set during a sound check on the main stage at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Members of Club Nouveau practice for their set during a sound check on the main stage at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Donald Horner plays bass during a sound check for Tony Mason on the main stage at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Terrell Dewberry, 10, of the Overcross Counseling and Equine Service, guides a pony carrying 6-year-old Landon S. at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Rylei Robinson, 7, rides a pony at the Overcross Counseling and Equine Service stand during the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Gabrielle Dunn, daughter of Martha Vaughan and her father Lonnie Vaughan explain how to use their QR code to visit their website where they are raising money for Martha to offset the costs of her double lung transplant at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Gabrielle Dunn, right, daughter of Martha Vaughan, and Victor Grimes of the National Association of Black Journalists - Tulsa speak with Carolyn Ekenstam about raising money for Martha to offset the costs of her double lung transplant at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
052823-tul-nws-bwslegacyart-p3
Larrica Penn, owner of Impressive Designz, speaks with a customer at her booth at the festival.
Daniel Shular
052823-tul-nws-bwslegacyart-p8
Signs block traffic into a parking lot at the Greenwood Cultural Center during Saturday's Black Wall Street Legacy Festival.
Daniel Shular
Therapist Michael McCalister with Skillz on Wheelz, speaks during a tour of the groups RV they use to see patients at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa. Soul Skillz on Wheelz offers North Tulsa residents six free therapy sessions and other wrap around services. "Our principals are love, faith and hope" McCalister said about the nonprofit's mission.
Daniel Shular
Ebony Skillens, CEO of Skillz on Wheelz, checks her laptop on groups RV they use to see patients at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa. Soul Skillz on Wheelz offers North Tulsa residents six free therapy sessions and other wrap around services.
Daniel Shular
052823-tul-nws-bwslegacyart-p4
Jared Littlejohn, owner of Fry Guys food truck, writes specials on his white board at Saturday's event.
Daniel Shular
Tulsa police officer Sean Terrell tries chicken and pork from Ruckus Q food truck at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
052823-tul-nws-bwslegacyart-p5
Ruckus Q food truck owner Corey Rucker pulls racks of ribs from his smoker at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival.
Daniel Shular
052823-tul-nws-bwslegacyart-p6
Kendra Gill poses for a photo with Kierra Sheard during a book-signing event in the Greenwood Cultural Center.
Daniel Shular
052823-tul-nws-bwslegacyart-p7
Kierra Sheard performs on the festival's main stage.
Daniel Shular
Kierra Sheard performs on the main stage at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby poses for a photo on Greenwood Avenue at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
The audience in front go the main stage sings along with Kierra Sheard as she performs at the annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular
