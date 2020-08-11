With the approach of next year’s Tulsa Race Massacre centennial, people looking on from around the world are going to be asking a question.
“It will be on the minds and on the lips of every person: What’s different about Tulsa in this centennial year?” said Tulsa author-historian Hannibal B. Johnson.
“How has Tulsa changed between 1921 and 2021?”
At least one source where they will be able to go for an answer is Johnson’s latest book.
“Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples with its Historical Racial Trauma” is a follow-up to his 1998 book, “Black Wall Street: From Riot to Renaissance in Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District.”
Johnson said he was very intentional in his choice of the new book’s title, especially the word “grapples.”
“Black Wall Street 100” is a chronicle of exactly that, he said — all the efforts of the city over the past 100 years to grapple with its past and to “at least partially address this lingering historical racial wound that really is defining for Tulsa.”
With the new work, Johnson is returning to a subject that he knows as well as anyone.
Education chairman of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, he has written and spoken widely on the history of the Greenwood District, known as Black Wall Street, and the 1921 massacre that destroyed much of it, officially leaving at least dozens dead, possibly as many as hundreds.
In the 22 years since his first book, Tulsa has come a long way toward finally facing up to this dark chapter from its past, Johnson said.
At the same time, Johnson added, more can be done in the way of “atonement.”
“It’s about making amends for past missteps,” he said. “And when we have these conversations, reparations are something that always comes up. I talk about it in the book.”
He said reparations too often are thought of as cash payments to individuals, when there are “collective reparations measures that we could take.”
Johnson said he thinks of school curriculum reform as a type of reparation, as well as the new Greenwood Rising history center that’s being built.
The latter is a reparation, he said, “in that the idea behind it is to help people understand their history, grapple with that history … so that it can help us meet the challenges we face today: Black Lives Matter, mass incarceration, health care disparities, etc.”
Always new things to learn
Johnson worked on the new book for around seven years off and on and has invested more than two decades overall to studying the race massacre.
As well as he knows the subject, there are always new things to learn, he said.
“There’s so much information around these events and the lives that were touched 100 years ago,” he said. “I’m still learning subtleties and nuances that I didn’t fully appreciate before.”
In researching the new book, Johnson spent time in the archives of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Tulsa. He came away with a clearer picture of the part played by the church and late pastor Rev. Charles William Kerr in the events of 1921.
“Dr. Kerr was what we now call a ‘white ally,’” Johnson said. “He actually drove downtown when the commotion was breaking out and tried to stop the white lynch mob from doing what they ultimately did.”
The church itself would provide sanctuary to some of the Blacks fleeing Greenwood, Johnson added, and after the massacre, Kerr petitioned federal authorities for relief for Greenwood residents.
“Dr. Kerr is somebody who needs to be elevated in our collective consciousness when we talk about these events,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s first book helped bring new attention to the long-ignored massacre. He said he hopes this one can build on that foundation and take the conversation a step further.
In facing this part of its past for what it is, Tulsa has come far, he said.
“If we’re truly intent on being a unified community, we can’t just sanitize our history and pretend like the dark days never occurred,” Johnson said. “Those dark days affected not only the people that we might consider the victims, they affected all of us.”
That historical background continues to affect relationships today, he said.
“We have to deal with our baggage in the most productive ways possible and figure out a path forward that can be shared between and among us,” Johnson said.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.