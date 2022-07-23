Black tie event being held to raise funds for Tulsa Christmas Parade

The Tulsa Christmas Parade committee is holding a black tie event, Gala on Ice, tonight to raise funds for the upcoming Christmas parade. The event is being held at the Oiler’s Ice Center at 64th and Mingo in Tulsa.

Half of the ice rink will be converted into a winter wonderland with floors and decorated tables for attendees. Guests will be able to watch ice skaters performing to live music by Grady Nichols and Andy Chrisman. The event will also include a live and silent auction, dinner and drinks.

“Tulsa has never seen an event quite like this, where gala attendees and performers share an ice rink.” says Paul M. Ross, Vice President of American Waste Control. "The parade committee hopes to host a Christmas in July event every year as a way to kick off our holiday fundraising season.”

Arthur Greeno, Tulsa Christmas Parade Chairman, says this is the committee's first ever Gala on Ice.

"What a great way to celebrate the hottest week of the year!"

The Tulsa Christmas parade is scheduled to take on December 10th, 2022 in downtown Tulsa. The time has yet to be announced.