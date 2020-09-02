'Black Lives Matter' street painting to be removed as part of scheduled repaving of Greenwood Avenue

The “Black Lives Matter” street painting along Greenwood Avenue would be removed in October as part of a scheduled repaving of the street and be replaced with a new sign on private property, according to a proposal discussed by the City Council on Wednesday afternoon.

Tulsa was one of many cities across the country that saw “Black Lives Matter” signs painted on streets in the wake of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis.

Activists painted Tulsa’s BLM sign along Greenwood Avenue without the city’s permission on the eve of Juneteenth, the day before President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center.

Councilors had previously pushed off discussions to examine how other cities had handled similar street paintings.

​This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Featured video: Let's Talk town hall focuses on controversy surrounding Black Lives Matter street painting in Greenwood District.

Kevin Canfield 918-581-8313 kevin.canfield @tulsaworld.com Twitter: @aWorldofKC

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.