'Black Lives Matter' street painting to be removed as part of scheduled repaving of Greenwood Avenue
top story

'Black Lives Matter' street painting to be removed as part of scheduled repaving of Greenwood Avenue

Black Lives Matter Mural copy)

An aerial of the Black Lives Matter Mural on Greenwood near Archer. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

The “Black Lives Matter” street painting along Greenwood Avenue would be removed in October as part of a scheduled repaving of the street and be replaced with a new sign on private property, according to a proposal discussed by the City Council on Wednesday afternoon.

Tulsa was one of many cities across the country that saw “Black Lives Matter” signs painted on streets in the wake of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis.

Activists painted Tulsa’s BLM sign along Greenwood Avenue without the city’s permission on the eve of Juneteenth, the day before President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center.

Councilors had previously pushed off discussions to examine how other cities had handled similar street paintings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

