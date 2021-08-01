Black Lives Matter Street now a fixture along stretch of north Tulsa

A lot of people blew a gasket last summer when some people sneaked out one night and painted “Black Lives Matter” on North Greenwood Avenue just before then-President Donald Trump’s visit to the city.

A lot more people blew a gasket when the city blocked out the words by resurfacing the street.

Hardly a sound has been heard, though, about the 15 “Black Lives Matter Street” signs scattered along two miles of North Peoria Avenue for the past two months.

What feedback there has been, said local Black Lives Matter leader Mareo Johnson, has been positive.

“Most people were happy it was even thought about,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he didn’t have much trouble gathering 1,500 signatures for a petition to take to the city, or raising the $3,000 required to pay for the signs, which reach from Pine Street to 36th Street North.