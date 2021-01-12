Black leaders want Sen. Lankford exiled from Tulsa Race Massacre Commission after Electoral College challenge

"I've had some time now to visit with them and to hear them out, and I understand where they're coming from," Lankford said.

"Some people caught me and said, 'Let me describe it to you this way' — and they were spot on with this — 'You hear the president say, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania are problems. We hear the president say, Atlanta, Detroit and Philadelphia are problems.'

"And I said, 'You're exactly correct. I hear what you're saying now.'"

State Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, has had a good relationship with Lankford but says the senator completely misjudged African Americans' perception of the election and politics in general.

"Let me tell you what racism feels like to Black people," Matthews said. "When you tell us the rules and why we can't be president before (Barack) Obama or vice president, we have to jump through these hoops, and as we're jumping through the hoops you move the goalposts. And you keep moving them. And when we get to the goalposts, you want to check our ID and our credentials over and over and over.