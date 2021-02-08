Black History Month: BTW football star-turned-broadcaster made a statement with the 'Wyoming 14'

If the quarterback noticed him as he released the pass, it was too late to do anything about it.

Jay Berry had timed it perfectly.

“I jumped and I caught the ball at its apex. And then I’m really just trying to put some speed on,” said Berry, describing the pass he intercepted and returned 88 yards for a touchdown against the University of Arizona.

The highlight of his first official game with the University of Wyoming in 1969, the best part, he added, was that it helped seal the victory over a rival.

“They were the only team that beat us the year before,” he said. “To come back and beat them — it was an incredible, incredible situation.”

As happy as that moment was for Berry, though, he’s never been able to replay it in his mind without feeling a twinge of sadness.

And that’s because of what happened just a few weeks later. Just four games after his impressive college debut, Berry’s football days would come to an abrupt end, any hopes of a big-time professional career dashed.