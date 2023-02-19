As a boy, John Hairston started off every Sunday the same way.

As soon as he tumbled out of bed, he’d turn on the family radio.

“I looked forward to it,” he said, adding that gospel music was his favorite.

“I’d listen to the Wings Over Jordan singers. Outstanding group — they traveled the world singing the gospel.”

But one Sunday when he was 9, Hairston was surprised when the music abruptly stopped.

“A voice came over the radio,” he said, “and it said, ‘We wish to inform you that we are now at war with Japan.’ They had bombed Pearl Harbor.”

Mainly a source of music and entertainment before, the family radio now became a window to the world and the war.

“It changed my life. I was always tuned in, like we are with computers today. I kept up with things that were going on, including the war,” said Hairston, whose father was soon drafted into the Army.

Hairston has had a healthy respect for veterans ever since. The fact that later he, too, put on the uniform only cemented the bond.

A Tulsa resident and Korean War-era Air Force veteran, Hairston, 90, still enjoys the company of fellow veterans. He’s a regular at the Coffee Bunker, 6365 E. 41st St., a nonprofit service organization that meets various needs of veterans in the community.

The group believes that Hairston is its longest active member, having first started attending more than 12 years ago, when it still met at a church.

With February being Black History Month, Hairston met the Tulsa World last week at the Bunker to talk about his experiences as an African American veteran and what life and the military have taught him about race relations.

Hairston is originally from Danville, Virginia.

The oldest of his parents’ eight children, he helped take care of his siblings and felt in a way like he raised them.

Both his father and mother worked low-wage, long-hour jobs and needed all the support they could get at home.

In 1949, when he was 17, Hairston decided to forgo his senior year of high school and volunteer for the Air Force.

He’d be able to send money home to help out, he reasoned, and, anyway, he knew he’d be drafted eventually.

His mother agreed and, since he was underage, signed her permission.

Hairston, who grew up under segregation and attended an all-Black school, had no idea the military had been officially desegregated by then.

“President Truman had done it in 1948,” he said. “I had not heard about it.”

“So when I got there, I was surprised. We’re all there together — Black and white.”

While back home nothing had changed, here was evidence for Hairston that racial integration was a valid idea.

“It was tremendous because we were learning to relate to each other more,” he said.

Shipping out to Germany

Hairston’s love for radio had sparked an interest in communications, and he became a teletype operator for the Air Force’s 86th Fighter Bomber Wing.

He was sent to Germany, arriving just two months before big news broke.

“The Korean War started,” he said. “Had I waited to be drafted, I probably would’ve been sent to Korea as a foot soldier.”

Instead, he stayed in Germany, sending and receiving messages for the Air Force. He served 2½ years, achieving the rank of sergeant.

“It was a positive experience for me,” he said.

After his service, Hairston married and raised a family. He lived for many years in New York City, where he worked a series of office jobs, using skills he acquired in the military.

In 1985, following the death of his first wife, Hairston decided to make a change.

Wanting to pursue a career in church work, he moved to Tulsa, where he later attended Victory Bible Institute.

He went on to graduate and became a Sunday School administrator.

Today, church remains an important part of his life, Hairston said.

His veteran friends are another source of community. As long as he’s able, he expects to be a regular presence at the Coffee Bunker.

“It’s just a rich, rich fellowship with guys who have experiences that relate to mine and that we can share,” he said.

No one appreciates better than Hairston the mix of races and backgrounds at the Bunker.

It’s the ideal of brotherhood that military service still represents to him.

Over his 90 years, Hairston has had plenty of opportunity to observe the good and bad of race relations. Progress has been made, but much more can be done, he said.

It all comes down, he added, to what the Bible has taught him on the subject.

“We are one — all of us,” Hairston said.

And that leaves no room for racism — for “disregarding or mistreating your brothers and sisters because they are a different shade.”

Like the harmonies of those gospel singers that he still loves, racial harmony is a beautiful thing and worth striving for, Hairston said.

“Just take that into account,” he said. “We are one family.”

