Black Friday ads and puzzle book inside Wednesday's special Holiday Edition

For the eighth year in a row, the Tulsa World will give shoppers early access to its Holiday Edition to prepare for Black Friday.

"With the number of major retailers announcing plans to be closed on Thanksgiving Day, this year we will combine our Wednesday and Thursday print editions into one massive Holiday Edition," said Bernie Heller, Tulsa World Media Co. president. "We are excited to present this edition as meeting the needs of our advertisers and readers is our primary focus.

"This year’s edition is expected to be even larger than previous editions as shoppers prepare for a truly exciting holiday season. The savings and discounts offered by advertisers in this year's issue will no doubt make our Holiday Edition the best investment a savvy shopper can make."

Home delivery subscribers will receive their Holiday Edition as they would their Wednesday newspaper that morning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Starting at noon Wednesday until 4 p.m., the Holiday Edition will go on sale at the Tulsa World's downtown office.

A drive-thru will be set up on Fourth Street between Boulder Avenue and Main Street. Once on Fourth Street and driving east, customers need to get in the left lane. Customers also can walk to the location to make a purchase.