Black Friday ads and puzzle book inside Wednesday's special Holiday Edition

For the eighth year in a row, the Tulsa World will give shoppers early access to its Holiday Edition to prepare for Black Friday.

“With the number of major retailers announcing plans to be closed on Thanksgiving Day, this year we will combine our Wednesday and Thursday print editions into one massive Holiday Edition,” said Bernie Heller, Tulsa World Media Co. president. “We are excited to present this edition, as meeting the needs of our advertisers and readers is our primary focus.

“This year’s edition is expected to be even larger than previous editions as shoppers prepare for a truly exciting holiday season. The savings and discounts offered by advertisers in this year’s issue will no doubt make our Holiday Edition the best investment a savvy shopper can make.”

This year’s Holiday Edition also includes a 48-page puzzle book with Jumble, Sudoku, Scrabblegrams, coloring pages, crossword puzzles and more.

Home delivery subscribers will receive their Holiday Edition as they would their Wednesday newspaper that morning. The Holiday Edition will go on sale by early morning Wednesday at most retail outlets.

From noon Wednesday until 4 p.m., the Holiday Edition also will be on sale at the Tulsa World’s downtown office.