 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black bear killed in Norman after attempts to tranquilize it failed
0 comments

Black bear killed in Norman after attempts to tranquilize it failed

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Norman bear

A young black bear is spotlighted by state wildlife officials in a tree in Norman on Wednesday night. Photo provided by ODWC

NORMAN — A young black bear was shot and killed in Norman early Thursday morning by state wildlife officials after attempts to capture it failed.

Micah Holmes, assistant chief of information and education for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, said state wildlife officials were called by the Norman Police Department around 11 p.m. Wednesday about a bear in a tree in the middle of Norman.

Norman police reported receiving a bear sighting report in the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive at about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday.

"We tried to tranquilize the bear, but it didn't work," Holmes said.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The water crisis is real and it's here

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News