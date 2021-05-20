Black bear killed in Norman after attempts to tranquilize it failed

NORMAN — A young black bear was shot and killed in Norman early Thursday morning by state wildlife officials after attempts to capture it failed.

Micah Holmes, assistant chief of information and education for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, said state wildlife officials were called by the Norman Police Department around 11 p.m. Wednesday about a bear in a tree in the middle of Norman.

Norman police reported receiving a bear sighting report in the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive at about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday.

"We tried to tranquilize the bear, but it didn't work," Holmes said.