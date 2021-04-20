Bixby's Cayden Dawson breaks state record in the 3,200 meters

Bixby junior Cayden Dawson had a more modest goal in mind Monday at the Jenks Invitational track meet.
But after she had completed the first mile of her 3,200-meter run, she knew something special might be possible.
Nobody can say why she ran more than 15 seconds faster than her previous best time, or how she was able to break the Oklahoma high school girls state record.
“I have no idea how that happened,” she said. “When the coaches came up and told me my time, I was shocked. I didn't know I could run that fast.”
Dawson’s time of 10:37.57 broke the previous state mark, set by Beggs’ Regan Ward in 2012 (10:38.38), by nearly a full second.
“Call it an unexplained phenomenon,” Bixby track coach Shannon Altom said. “I do know she has worked really hard to improve her time in the two-mile run this spring. I think she had a goal in mind and she just broke through to the next level.”
Dawson ran her previous best time (10:52.92) at Choctaw on March 26. Recently, she had become aware of the Class 6A state meet record, (10:50.34) by Jenks' Breanna McLoud in 2003, and thought it might be in range.
Her primary goal Monday was to break 10:50.
"But when I got my time at the mile mark (5:13), I knew I was probably going to (achieve a personal best)," she said. "I wasn’t thinking about a state record. I just wanted to keep my splits as even as possible and keep pushing. Even when I wanted to let up, I told myself that every second mattered," she said.
One has to push in the 3,200, she said, because frankly, it's a little "boring."
“In cross country, you get the scenic view of trees. A track is just a circle,” she said. And it's eight times around in the two-mile race.
Dawson started running in the eighth grade, but this is her first year to compete in the 3,200. In cross country last fall, she won the Frontier Valley Conference individual title and was runner-up to Payton Hinkle, two-time Gatorade athlete of the year, in the Class 6A state meet.
The girls attend the same church, share the same birthday and drive nearly identical vehicles. Although definitely competitive with one another — Hinkle currently has the state’s fastest 1,600-meter time by nine-hundredths of a second over Dawson — they are mostly good friends.
“We have sleepovers, we're in the same Bible study and we encourage each other," Dawson said. "(Hinkle) called me (after the meet) and said we needed to celebrate. She was so excited for me.”