Bixby's Cayden Dawson breaks state record in the 3,200 meters

Bixby junior Cayden Dawson had a more modest goal in mind Monday at the Jenks Invitational track meet.

But after she had completed the first mile of her 3,200-meter run, she knew something special might be possible.

Nobody can say why she ran more than 15 seconds faster than her previous best time, or how she was able to break the Oklahoma high school girls state record.

“I have no idea how that happened,” she said. “When the coaches came up and told me my time, I was shocked. I didn't know I could run that fast.”

Dawson’s time of 10:37.57 broke the previous state mark, set by Beggs’ Regan Ward in 2012 (10:38.38), by nearly a full second.

“Call it an unexplained phenomenon,” Bixby track coach Shannon Altom said. “I do know she has worked really hard to improve her time in the two-mile run this spring. I think she had a goal in mind and she just broke through to the next level.”

Dawson ran her previous best time (10:52.92) at Choctaw on March 26. Recently, she had become aware of the Class 6A state meet record, (10:50.34) by Jenks' Breanna McLoud in 2003, and thought it might be in range.

Her primary goal Monday was to break 10:50.