Bixby to install new equipment to restore water pressure

The city of Bixby will install an interim pump station this week to restore water pressure after what officials described as a “significant, unauthorized” water use greatly reduced levels in the area’s storage tanks.

A skid-mounted booster pump station should be operational by Friday, officials said. Meanwhile, the Tulsa suburb is asking residents to “voluntarily reduce irrigation water usage as much as possible.”

Officials will close the splash pad at Bentley Park and the interactive fountains at Charley Young Event Park “until further notice.”

Once sustained water service is restored to the Bixhoma Lake Estates and water pressure returns to normal across the area, the city will consider reopening the park features, officials said.

The Leonard-Bixhoma area had not had water “for a couple of days,” officials confirmed over the weekend. Crews were trying to flush air out of a 12-inch water line to restore service to a water tower.

An official statement on Monday offered no further details on the “significant, unauthorized” water use that apparently led to the problem.

A large potable water filling site opened Monday at 181st Street and 129th East Avenue, on the northwest side of the Deer Run Estates neighborhood, officials said.

A small potable water filling site was located at 171st Street and U.S. 64, and a five-stall portable shower was set up at 181st Street and 158th East Avenue.

The city also has portable restroom trailers located at:

• 18132 S. 158th East Ave.

• 18209 S. 158th East Ave.

• 15648 E. 184th St.

• 18110 S. 156th East Ave.

It could be four or five days before the problem is fully resolved, Joe Kralicek, executive director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, said Sunday.

The city of Bixby has a population of about 30,000, not including those living outside of the city limits in the area directly affected by the water issues.